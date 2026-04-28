Listen Live
Close
Trackside

Katherine Legge Completes 110th Indy 500 Entry List

Published on April 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250
Source: Krista Jasso / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they preview tomorrow and Wednesday’s Indy 500 open test. They also talk about Katherine Legge officially rounding out the entry list for the 110th Indianapolis 500. Legge will drive the #11 e.l.f. Cosmetics Chevrolet with A.J. Foyt Racing and HMD Motorsports. They also talk about the logistics of not having bumping this year and how it could’ve gone if there was bumping. They later talk about Ryan Hunter-Reay and Arrow McLaren getting assistance from Jimmie Johnson and Legacy Motor Club for the 500. They also talk about Dreyer & Reinbold Racing having a technical alliance with Rinus VeeKay and Juncos Hollinger Racing along with a Wedbush sponsor for VeeKay at the 500. They later talk about the reports of non-charted teams not being allowed to compete in events other than the Indy 500 for 2027.

In the second segment, Curt and Kevin talk about the one-off Indy 500 entries this year consisting of Katherine Legge, Conor Daly, Jack Harvey, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Ed Carpenter, Jacob Abel, Takuma Sato, and Helio Castroneves. They also talk about the rookies competing in the Indy 500 this year consisting of Caio Collet, Dennis Hauger, Mick Schumacher, and Abel.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about Linus Lundqvist returning to European racing.

Related Tags

Indy 500

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
11 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

20 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Most Famous Athletes Of All-Time From Indiana

Georgia v Mississippi State
11 Items
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

10 Takeaways From Colts 2026 Draft

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 25 Baylor at Cincinnati
8 Items
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Kevin Bowen’s 2026 Colts Mock Draft

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close