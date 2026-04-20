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What Are The Colts Options In The NFL Draft?

Published on April 20, 2026

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2026 NFL Scouting Combine
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts aren’t likely to be very active when the first night of the draft kicks off on Thursday. 

That’s because the Colts do not have a first-round pick this year (and next year) due to last season’s Sauce Gardner trade. Instead, the Colts will have to wait until Day 2 of the draft to begin adding new players, barring an out-of-character trade up from general manager Chris Ballard. There will be plenty of holes to fill on the roster when the Colts do find themselves on the clock, with positions like linebacker and edge rusher standing out as needing some serious attention. Now, it just all depends on if there will still be players available that can fill those holes. 

During the Monday edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Ben Solak from ESPN about the Colts and what they might do in the draft. Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!  

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