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Chuck Pagano Reflects on Life, The Chuck Strong Movement, & T.Y. Hilton Retirement

Former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano recently shared an inspiring update that celebrates resilience and community support.

His candid discussion covered everything from fond memories of his old Zionsville digs to the monumental impact of the Chuck Strong Gala.

Now in its fourteenth year, the gala has raised 17 million dollars to empower cancer research.

Pagano explained how the Chuck Strong name organically grew from his team wearing tribute shirts while he underwent treatment.

He also shared a hilarious story about his hospital stay.

To keep his diagnosis private, his wife registered him under the alias Dwayne Johnson.

Pagano joked that he had to focus on beating cancer while living up to the legendary actor.

Surviving cancer gave Pagano profound clarity.

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He realized that while football is important, shaping players into dedicated fathers and strong community leaders matters most.

This empowering perspective deeply resonates with our shared values of family and inclusive growth.

Pagano also took time to celebrate the official retirement of wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

When asked about his favorite memory of the dynamic playmaker, Pagano highlighted Hilton’s thrilling game-winning catch against the Chiefs in the 2013 playoffs.

Na última vez que os @Colts enfrentaram os @Chiefs nos Playoffs, o time de Indianapolis conseguiu uma das maiores viradas da história! Após estar perdendo por 28 PONTOS, o time de Andrew Luck e Cia. conseguiu a virada após este Touchdown de 64 JARDAS de TY Hilton! 😱😍 #NFLBrasil pic.twitter.com/OPjdDTChHA — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) January 10, 2019

If you are wondering if Pagano will return to the sidelines, his coaching career is officially over.

He is happily enjoying retirement, spending time with his grandchildren, and working on his golf handicap.

His journey continues to inspire and empower our community, reminding us to appreciate every single day.