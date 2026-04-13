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Rory McIlroy Becomes Fourth Golfer to Win Back-to-Back Masters Titles | See Full List

Rory McIlroy has etched his name into golf history once again, becoming only the fourth golfer to achieve the rare feat of winning back-to-back Masters titles.

With his 2026 victory at Augusta National, McIlroy joins an elite group of legends who have accomplished this remarkable milestone.

McIlroy’s triumph not only solidifies his status as one of the sport’s greats but also highlights the exclusivity of this achievement, a testament to the skill, consistency, and mental fortitude required to conquer Augusta’s hallowed grounds in consecutive years.

Take a look below at The Four Golfer to Win Back-to-Back Masters Titles.

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4. Rory McIlroy (2025-2026)

Source: Augusta National / Getty