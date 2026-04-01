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Voice of the Final Four Ian Eagle Previews The Matchups!

After a wild tournament featuring buzzer-beating shots and instantly memorable moments, the field has been whittled down to just four teams.

Published on April 1, 2026

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NCAA Men's Baksetball - Sweet 16
Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Voice of the Final Four Ian Eagle Previews The Matchups!

The college basketball world is descending on Indianapolis this weekend for the Final Four! 

After a wild tournament featuring buzzer-beating shots and instantly memorable moments, the field has been whittled down to just four teams.

Now, those teams will square off to see who will play in the National Championship game on Monday.

First, #2 UConn will face #3 Illinois, followed by a battle of top-ranked teams in Michigan and Arizona. 

Both games figure to be exciting contests between very talented squads. 

On Wednesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, Ian Eagle, the voice of the Final Four, joined the show to help preview what we’re going to see this weekend.

Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

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