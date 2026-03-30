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It’s The End Of An Era For The Purdue Boilermakers

Published on March 30, 2026

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Purdue v Michigan
Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

The Purdue Boilermakers saw their season come to a close in the Elite Eight in San Jose over the weekend, as they fell to Arizona 79-64. 

The loss also marked the end of a special era for Purdue basketball. Seniors Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Fletcher Loyer, who each spent their entire 4-year careers at Purdue and were key pieces in their run to the National Championship game a few years ago, all walked off the court for the final time as members of the Boilermakers. In an era of college athletics where rosters are in flux from season to season, and players hop from program to program, it’s rare to see a group of players stick together in one spot for their entire collegiate careers. While they did fall short of the ultimate goal, their dedication to Purdue and the success they did have should endear these three players and this era of Purdue basketball to Boilermaker fans for years to come.  

On the Monday edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Alan Karpick of Gold & Black Illustrated about the end of Purdue’s season, and what the future holds for the Boilermakers. Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!  

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