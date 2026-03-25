Third Colts Mock Draft Look: Starting Linebacker Time?

Source: John E. Moore III / Getty INDIANAPOLIS – We are less than a month away from the 2026 NFL Draft. As things have really quieted down from free agency standpoint, the Colts have some pressing needs come draft time, with their first selection at No. 47 overarll. Here is our third Mock Draft look for 2026:

ESPN’s Field Yates: Pick No. 47: DT-Caleb Banks (Florida) Source: Tyler Kaufman / Getty Yates’ Analysis: Could Banks be long gone before this? It’s possible, but Banks recently underwent a foot procedure and was limited to just three games in 2025. He’s 6-6 and 327 pounds and has 35-inch arms to give him pass-rushing upside. With 32-year-old DeForest Buckner returning from a neck injury, the Colts need youth at defensive tackle.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards: Pick No. 47: LB-Anthony Hill (Texas) Source: Tim Warner / Getty Edwards’ Analysis: Indianapolis recently traded away Zaire Franklin, and the position had already been a weakness.

Dynasty Nerds’ Bobby Bishop.: Pick No. 47: DE-Gabe Jacas (Illinois) Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Bishop’s Analysis: The Colts tend to go after high character guys, and Gabe Jacas fits their M.O. He’s a talented edge rusher with future team captain written all over him