Listen Live
Close
Colts Coverage

Third Colts Mock Draft Look: Starting Linebacker Time?

Published on March 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Colts need to address linebacker, with a starting job open.
  • Edge rusher may provide better value than linebacker at #47.
  • Defensive tackle is always a possibility for Ballard's Colts.
2025 Edward Jones Big 12 Championship - BYU v Texas Tech
Source: John E. Moore III / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – We are less than a month away from the 2026 NFL Draft.

As things have really quieted down from free agency standpoint, the Colts have some pressing needs come draft time, with their first selection at No. 47 overarll.

Here is our third Mock Draft look for 2026:

ESPN’s Field Yates: Pick No. 47: DT-Caleb Banks (Florida)

Florida v LSU
Source: Tyler Kaufman / Getty

Yates’ Analysis: Could Banks be long gone before this? It’s possible, but Banks recently underwent a foot procedure and was limited to just three games in 2025. He’s 6-6 and 327 pounds and has 35-inch arms to give him pass-rushing upside. With 32-year-old DeForest Buckner returning from a neck injury, the Colts need youth at defensive tackle.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards: Pick No. 47: LB-Anthony Hill (Texas)

Oklahoma v Texas
Source: Tim Warner / Getty

Edwards’ Analysis: Indianapolis recently traded away Zaire Franklin, and the position had already been a weakness. 

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter Pick No. 47: LB-Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech)

2025 Edward Jones Big 12 Championship - BYU v Texas Tech
Source: John E. Moore III / Getty

Dynasty Nerds’ Bobby Bishop.: Pick No. 47: DE-Gabe Jacas (Illinois)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 01 Rutgers at Illinois
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Bishop’s Analysis: The Colts tend to go after high character guys, and Gabe Jacas fits their M.O. He’s a talented edge rusher with future team captain written all over him

MOCK DRAFT TOTALS

In each installment of the mock draft looks we will total up all the positions pundits have pegged for the Colts throughout the draft process:

1st Mock Draft Look (January 14th)

2nd Mock Draft Look (March 5th)

Totals:  

LB-Anthony Hill (2)

DE-Gabe Jacas (2)

DE-Mason Thomas (2)

LB-Jacob Rodriguez (1)

DT-Caleb Banks (1)

DE-LT Overton (1)

LB-Jack Golday (1)

LB-C.J. Allen (1)

WR-Malachi Fields (1)

Bowen’s Analysis: This is probably our most “starting linebacker in Round 2” conversation we’ve seen for the Colts in 2026. It definitely makes sense when you look at the depth chart. The Colts have 1 definite open starting job at linebacker, and maybe more. Having said that, a conversation has to be had in weighing positional importance. Is the value of a pass rusher more than a linebacker, especially given Chris Ballard’s stronger history drafting LB than DE? Therefore, should the 47th overall pick be more in the edge rushing category. Some might not think a defensive tackle makes a ton of sense, but that’s a position you never rule out in Ballard’s eyes. Any surprise no wide receiver in this look after the Michael Pittman Jr. trade?

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

MLB: MAR 19 Spring Training New York Mets at Houston Astros
10 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 200 Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names By Category In 2026

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 15 Memphis at North Texas
29 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Basketball Player Names

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

Indianapolis Colts v Philadelphia Eagles
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Moving On From Several Core Players

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 04 Loyola Chicago at Saint Louis
7 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Best Nicknames For Saint Louis Basketball Player, Robbie Avila

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close