Third Colts Mock Draft Look: Starting Linebacker Time?
- Colts need to address linebacker, with a starting job open.
- Edge rusher may provide better value than linebacker at #47.
- Defensive tackle is always a possibility for Ballard's Colts.
INDIANAPOLIS – We are less than a month away from the 2026 NFL Draft.
As things have really quieted down from free agency standpoint, the Colts have some pressing needs come draft time, with their first selection at No. 47 overarll.
Here is our third Mock Draft look for 2026:
ESPN’s Field Yates: Pick No. 47: DT-Caleb Banks (Florida)
Yates’ Analysis: Could Banks be long gone before this? It’s possible, but Banks recently underwent a foot procedure and was limited to just three games in 2025. He’s 6-6 and 327 pounds and has 35-inch arms to give him pass-rushing upside. With 32-year-old DeForest Buckner returning from a neck injury, the Colts need youth at defensive tackle.
CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards: Pick No. 47: LB-Anthony Hill (Texas)
Edwards’ Analysis: Indianapolis recently traded away Zaire Franklin, and the position had already been a weakness.
Dynasty Nerds’ Bobby Bishop.: Pick No. 47: DE-Gabe Jacas (Illinois)
Bishop’s Analysis: The Colts tend to go after high character guys, and Gabe Jacas fits their M.O. He’s a talented edge rusher with future team captain written all over him
MOCK DRAFT TOTALS
In each installment of the mock draft looks we will total up all the positions pundits have pegged for the Colts throughout the draft process:
–1st Mock Draft Look (January 14th)
–2nd Mock Draft Look (March 5th)
Totals:
LB-Anthony Hill (2)
DE-Gabe Jacas (2)
DE-Mason Thomas (2)
LB-Jacob Rodriguez (1)
DT-Caleb Banks (1)
DE-LT Overton (1)
LB-Jack Golday (1)
LB-C.J. Allen (1)
WR-Malachi Fields (1)
Bowen’s Analysis: This is probably our most “starting linebacker in Round 2” conversation we’ve seen for the Colts in 2026. It definitely makes sense when you look at the depth chart. The Colts have 1 definite open starting job at linebacker, and maybe more. Having said that, a conversation has to be had in weighing positional importance. Is the value of a pass rusher more than a linebacker, especially given Chris Ballard’s stronger history drafting LB than DE? Therefore, should the 47th overall pick be more in the edge rushing category. Some might not think a defensive tackle makes a ton of sense, but that’s a position you never rule out in Ballard’s eyes. Any surprise no wide receiver in this look after the Michael Pittman Jr. trade?