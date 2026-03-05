Listen Live
Second Colts Mock Draft Look: Here Comes The Defense

Published on March 5, 2026

  • Colts need to bolster their defense, especially at linebacker and edge rusher.
  • Experts suggest several prospects who could fill those positions in the 2nd round.
  • Colts may prioritize a 'future signal caller' on defense with their 2nd-round pick.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 11 Alabama at Missouri
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – The 2026 NFL Combine has come and gone.

With the draft less than two months away, it does appear the depth of this year’s class fits a big focus for the Colts.

Here is our second Mock Draft look for 2026:

ESPN’s Jordan Reid: Pick No. 47: DE-Gabe Jacas (Illinois)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 01 Rutgers at Illinois
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Reid’s Analysis: Edge and linebacker are the top needs for the Colts’ defense. Jacas would provide them with a dependable player off the edge, as he totaled 11 sacks last season and shows plenty of violence as an edge setter against the run.

Walter Football: Pick No. 47: LB-Anthony Hill (Texas)

Texas v Mississippi State
Source: Justin Ford / Getty

Wilson’s Analysis: The Colts could stand to bolster the middle of the field. Anthony Hill Jr. covered the field very well to begin his collegiate career.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler Pick No. 47: LB-Jake Golday (Cincinnati)

Baylor v Cincinnati
Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Brugler’s Analysis: The Colts need more juice off the edge, which just happens to be Thomas’ specialty. Despite his lack of ideal size, his first-step burst and violent play style would be welcome additions as Indianapolis makes key changes on the defensive side of the ball.

Sports Illustrated’s Vinnie Iyer.: Pick No. 47: DE-LT Overton (Alabama)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 11 Alabama at Missouri
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Iyer’s Analysis: Overton would be a good fit in their defense to replace free agent Kwity Paye. He has good line versatility for Lou Anarumo’s front.

MOCK DRAFT TOTALS

In each installment of the mock draft looks we will total up all the positions pundits have pegged for the Colts throughout the draft process:

-1st Mock Draft Look (January 14th)

Totals:  

DE-Mason Thomas (2)

DE-LT Overton (1)

LB-Jack Golday (1)

LB-C.J. Allen (1)

WR-Malachi Fields (1)

LB-Anthony Hill (1)

DE-Gabe Jacas (1)

Bowen’s Analysis: Our second examination of mock drafts certainly is squarely targeting Chris Ballard’s biggest focus. Linebackers and edge rushers galore are showing up to the Colts at No. 47 overall in this second mock draft look. It will be interesting to see how future mock draft looks if the Colts and Alec Pierce can’t come to an agreement on a long-term deal. But, for now, this sort of mock draft makes sense to where the Colts needs are in 2026. Is linebacker in the middle of Round 2 a tad early? Perhaps not if that’s your future signal caller of the defense. But Ballard has had a great run of drafting linebackers in middle-to-late rounds, so that could be the avenue. I’m probably more of an edge rusher in the earlier rounds.

