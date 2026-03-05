Second Colts Mock Draft Look: Here Comes The Defense

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty INDIANAPOLIS – The 2026 NFL Combine has come and gone. With the draft less than two months away, it does appear the depth of this year’s class fits a big focus for the Colts. Here is our second Mock Draft look for 2026:

ESPN’s Jordan Reid: Pick No. 47: DE-Gabe Jacas (Illinois) Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Reid’s Analysis: Edge and linebacker are the top needs for the Colts’ defense. Jacas would provide them with a dependable player off the edge, as he totaled 11 sacks last season and shows plenty of violence as an edge setter against the run.

Source: Justin Ford / Getty Wilson’s Analysis: The Colts could stand to bolster the middle of the field. Anthony Hill Jr. covered the field very well to begin his collegiate career.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler Pick No. 47: LB-Jake Golday (Cincinnati) Source: Dylan Buell / Getty Brugler's Analysis: The Colts need more juice off the edge, which just happens to be Thomas' specialty. Despite his lack of ideal size, his first-step burst and violent play style would be welcome additions as Indianapolis makes key changes on the defensive side of the ball.

Sports Illustrated’s Vinnie Iyer.: Pick No. 47: DE-LT Overton (Alabama) Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Iyer’s Analysis: Overton would be a good fit in their defense to replace free agent Kwity Paye. He has good line versatility for Lou Anarumo’s front.