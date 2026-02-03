Listen Live
First Colts Mock Draft

First Colts Mock Draft Look: What Is Available In Round Two?

Published on February 3, 2026

Notre Dame Fighting Irish v Pittsburgh Panthers

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – The Mock Draft looks have a different feel to the Colts in 2026. Without a first round pick in ’26, the Colts currently will have to wait until the middle of Round Two to make their initial draft selection.
Here is our first Mock Draft look for 2026:

1. ESPN’s Matt Miller: Pick No. 47: DE-Mason Thomas (Oklahoma)

Source: Getty

Miller’s Analysis: The Colts could go defensive tackle here, but they need impact players across the defensive front. Thomas is a sudden, rocked-up pressure player on the edge at 6-foot-2 and 249 pounds with elite quickness.

2. CBS Sports’ Ryan WIlson: Pick No. 47: LB-C.J. Allen (Georgia)

Source: Getty

Wilson’s Analysis: Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo cycled through linebacker this season and ultimately leaned on a familiar face from Cincinnati. He would feel more comfortable with a captain-type like Allen at the second level. 

3. Pro Football Network’s Jacob Infante: Pick No. 47: WR-Malachi Fields (Notre Dame)

Source: Getty

Infante’s Analysis: A standout at the Senior Bowl, Malachi Fields didn’t get too much of an opportunity to display his gifts at Notre Dame. He’s done so in Mobile, demonstrating the body control, ball skills, and stem work that the 6’4″ weapon displayed in flashes for the Fighting Irish.

4. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler Pick No. 47: DE-Mason Thomas (Oklahoma)

Source: Getty

Brugler’s Analysis: The Colts need more juice off the edge, which just happens to be Thomas’ specialty. Despite his lack of ideal size, his first-step burst and violent play style would be welcome additions as Indianapolis makes key changes on the defensive side of the ball.

5. 2026 Mock Draft Totals

Totals:  

DE-Mason Thomas (2)

LB-C.J. Allen (1)

WR-Malachi Fields (1)

 

Bowen’s Analysis: Well, get used to a different twist to the Mock Draft looks in 2026. This look definitely has a focus on what Chris Ballard said back in January about wanting to get “younger, faster” on defense. Specifically, the pass rush, off the edge, is what the Colts need to infuse. And while Thomas might not have ideal defensive end size, his ability to pressure off the snap is coveted. It’ll be interesting to see how the Colts view linebacker this offseason. Ballard has drafted tremendously well at that position in his tenure. Is Round Two too early or is having a future defensive signal caller worth the 47th pick? Probably the most curious selection on this first look is that of Fields, a big play Notre Dame wideout. If the Colts move on from Michael Pittman Jr. in the final year of his contract, then wide receiver skyrockets on the off-season needs list. Fields was a tremendous 50/50 catcher in his lone season at Notre Dame, transferring to South Bend from Virginia. But the pick still seems a bit of luxury given the current roster makeup/the bigger needs this offseason.

