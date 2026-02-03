First Colts Mock Draft Look: What Is Available In Round Two?

INDIANAPOLIS – The Mock Draft looks have a different feel to the Colts in 2026. Without a first round pick in ’26, the Colts currently will have to wait until the middle of Round Two to make their initial draft selection. The Mock Draft looks have a different feel to the Colts in 2026. Without a first round pick in ’26, the Colts currently will have to wait until the middle of Round Two to make their initial draft selection.Here is our first Mock Draft look for 2026:

1. ESPN’s Matt Miller: Pick No. 47: DE-Mason Thomas (Oklahoma) Source: Getty Miller’s Analysis: The Colts could go defensive tackle here, but they need impact players across the defensive front. Thomas is a sudden, rocked-up pressure player on the edge at 6-foot-2 and 249 pounds with elite quickness.

2. CBS Sports’ Ryan WIlson: Pick No. 47: LB-C.J. Allen (Georgia) Source: Getty Wilson’s Analysis: Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo cycled through linebacker this season and ultimately leaned on a familiar face from Cincinnati. He would feel more comfortable with a captain-type like Allen at the second level.

Infante's Analysis: A standout at the Senior Bowl, Malachi Fields didn't get too much of an opportunity to display his gifts at Notre Dame. He's done so in Mobile, demonstrating the body control, ball skills, and stem work that the 6'4″ weapon displayed in flashes for the Fighting Irish.

4. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler Pick No. 47: DE-Mason Thomas (Oklahoma) Source: Getty Brugler’s Analysis: The Colts need more juice off the edge, which just happens to be Thomas’ specialty. Despite his lack of ideal size, his first-step burst and violent play style would be welcome additions as Indianapolis makes key changes on the defensive side of the ball.