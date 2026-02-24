NBA Responds to Rick Carlisle’s Comments

Source: Nic Antaya / Getty

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle addressed the team’s $100,000 fine during his regular morning radio segment on 107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

He disagreed the fine, expressed disappointment with how it was handled, and described the interview process.

Here’s the response from a league spokesman to Fieldhouse Files:

“Coach Carlisle’s description of the process that went into the decision to fine the Indiana Pacers is inaccurate. An independent physician led the medical review. In addition, the Pacers’ General Manager and the team’s Senior Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance were interviewed as part of the process. The Pacers confirmed that it had provided all of the information requested by the league and the team reported that an interview with Coach Carlisle or a team physician wasn’t necessary.”

The Pacers are back in action Tuesday night, at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.