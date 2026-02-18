Listen Live
Mikaela Shiffrin Reclaims Her Throne with Golden Slalom Victory

Mikaela Shiffrin journey of overcoming immense pressure and personal loss to reclaim her spot on top is a story that resonates with many.

Published on February 18, 2026

Winter Olympics 2026
Source: picture alliance / Getty

While Mikaela Shiffrin journey of overcoming immense pressure and personal loss to reclaim her spot on top is a story of grit that resonates deeply with anyone who has ever had to fight for their dreams.

At the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Shiffrin didn’t just win; she dominated.

Securing the gold medal in the women’s slalom, she clocked a combined time of 1:39.10, blowing past the competition with the largest margin of victory in Olympic Alpine skiing since 1998.

This win cemented her legacy, marking her fourth Olympic medal and third gold, breaking a tie with legends like Ted Ligety to stand alone in American history.

But this victory tastes sweeter because of the road she traveled to get here.

After a heartbreaking performance in Beijing 2022 and a scary injury in 2024 that left her battling PTSD, the world wondered if she could bounce back.

Shiffrin answered those doubts on the slopes, turning her nightmares into a dream come true.

“This feels like a really big moment,” Shiffrin shared, emotional after the race.

It’s a reminder to all of us: setbacks are just setups for a major comeback.

Today, we celebrate not just a gold medal, but the spirit of perseverance that refuses to be broken.

