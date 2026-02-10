Pacers GM Chad Buchanan On Zubac Trade!

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

The Indiana Pacers are clearly excited to welcome their newest weapon to the Circle City.

Ivica Zubac, the productive center the Pacers acquired via trade right before the deadline, was officially introduced to the Pacers media and their fans on Tuesday. While Pacers fans will have to wait awhile to see Zubac debut in the blue-and-gold as he recovers from an ankle injury, there is plenty of anticipation to see just what he can bring to the team especially once Tyrese Haliburton returns to action next season. One Pacers higher up, general manager Chad Buchanan, is among those who can’t wait to see what Zubac can do as a part of the Pacers.

During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, Chad joined the show and discussed his thoughts on the trade, and what the future of the team looks like with Haliburton and Zubac.