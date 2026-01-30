Listen Live
Lindsey Vonn Airlifted After Crash Ahead Of 2026 Winter Olympics

American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn was airlifted following a terrifying crash just days before her highly anticipated return to the Winter Olympics.

Published on January 30, 2026

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill
Source: Michel Cottin/Agence Zoom / Getty

American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn was airlifted from a World Cup race in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, following a terrifying crash just days before her highly anticipated return to the Winter Olympics.

The 41-year-old Olympic gold medalist lost control during her downhill run, colliding with safety nets and clutching her left knee in visible pain.

Vonn, who recently came out of retirement to compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics, was treated on-site before being transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

Her coach, Aksel Lund Svindal, confirmed that initial checks were inconclusive, prompting additional medical tests.

The crash occurred under challenging course conditions, with other skiers also falling during the event.

Despite the setback, Vonn remains optimistic.

RELATED | Daily 2026 Winter Olympics Competition Schedule

In a social media post, she stated:

“This is a very difficult outcome one week before the Olympics, but if there’s one thing I know how to do, it’s a comeback. My Olympic dream is not over.”

Vonn is scheduled to compete in the women’s downhill on February 8, as well as the super-G and team combined events.

Her participation now hinges on her recovery in the coming days.

The crash has cast uncertainty over Vonn’s Olympic return, but her resilience and determination continue to inspire fans worldwide.

The 2026 Winter Olympics officially begin on February 4, with the opening ceremony set for February 6.

