Who Gets the Last Coyne Ride?

Source: Brandon Badraoui / Getty

Tonight, on another edition of Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about what the latest update is on who take the second seat at Dale Coyne Racing and final open seat on the grid between Romain Grosjean, Jacob Abel, Devlin DeFrancesco, Conor Daly, Linus Lundqvist, or any other F2 driver. They also talk about the possibility of Abel coming back for the 110th Indianapolis 500 with a higher-grade ride. They later talk about the rumors of Prema Racing falling out of the series. They also talk about the newest independent officiating board for IndyCar and the FIA restructuring the super license points.

In the second segment, they answer fan questions from Twitter/X about the points battle between Will Power and David Malukas and how Power will do in points and race wins, Newgarden resigning with Penske, fan travel, Sunoco sponsoring Kyffin Simpson,

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about Connor Zilisch competing in the 2026 24 Hours of Daytona, among other IndyCar drivers.