Thad Matta Talks Boise State Loss, Providence Prep, and Greg Oden Update

Butler Bulldogs head coach Thad Matta recently joined The Fan Morning Show on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan to discuss the team’s recent loss to Boise State, preparations for their upcoming game against Providence, and updates on former staff member Greg Oden.

Reflecting on the 77-62 loss to Boise State, Matta acknowledged the challenges his team faced, particularly in the second half.

He highlighted defensive breakdowns and offensive struggles as key factors in the defeat.

“We missed two dunks early and went 1-for-11 from three-point range in the first half,” Matta explained.

Despite creating good looks, the shots didn’t fall, and the team couldn’t capitalize.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining defensive intensity, even when the offense isn’t clicking, noting that every possession in such games is critical.

Looking ahead, Matta shared insights into the team’s preparation for their next matchup against Providence.

With a gap in the schedule, the Bulldogs have focused on improving their own game while also preparing for the unique challenges Providence presents.

Matta mentioned the importance of keeping players healthy and engaged during this period, especially with some players recovering from illness.

“We’ve been missing four guys in practice this week, but we’re hoping to have everyone back soon,” he said.

Matta also provided an update on Greg Oden, the former NBA player who served on Butler’s staff.

Oden has returned to Columbus to focus on family and pursue opportunities in social media.

Matta praised Oden’s decision to prioritize fatherhood and expressed his support for his former colleague.

As the Bulldogs gear up for a fast-paced game against Providence, Matta remains optimistic about his team’s growth and development.

“We’ve got to keep developing these guys all the way through,” he said, emphasizing the importance of skill-building and preparation.

Fans can expect an exciting matchup as Butler looks to bounce back.

