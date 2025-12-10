Ilott Doubling Down & Lost Questions

Source: Geoff Miller / Getty

Tonight, on another edition of Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about the upcoming April open test for the 110th Indianapolis 500 and tire testing coming soon from Phoenix Raceway. They later talk about Callum Ilott will be doing double-duty in IndyCar and IMSA full-time in 2026. They also talk about which IndyCar drivers are competing in the 2026 24 Hours of Daytona. They later talk about what benefits F1 could get with their new TV deal from Apple TV.

In the second segment, they answer fan questions from Twitter/X about lost topics, such as a third manufacturer, the ending of the 2002 Indianapolis 500, selling the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Juan Pablo Montoya’s return, month of May pranksters, hype of the hybrid, Kevin Cogan, and the FBI raid at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin answers more fan questions from Twitter/X about broadcasting the Indy 500 in 4K and the latest on Dale Coyne Racing last open seat.