Sting Ray Robb Returns to Juncos

Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty

Tonight, on another edition of Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, Kevin is at Circuit of The Americas while Curt and producer Landon freeze in Indianapolis, and they congratulate Curt on the birth of his granddaughter, Lucy. They talk about Sting Ray Robb making his second consecutive season with Juncos Hollinger Racing, leaving Conor Daly without a ride. They also talk about who could take the last seat for Dale Coyne Racing between Daly, Yuki Tsunoda, Romain Grosjean, and Jacob Abel. They later talk about remaining Indy 500 open seats, along with Will Power competing in the 24 Hours of Daytona.

In the second segment, they talk about the newest exhibit at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. They later answer fan questions from Twitter/X.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about when Dale Coyne Racing could announce their next driver and his time with Jackson Lee at Circuit of The Americas.