Thad Matta Talks Team Development, Finley Bizjack, and Butler’s Road Ahead

As the Butler Bulldogs gear up for their next game, we’re joined by Butler Head Basketball Coach Thad Matta, who shares his thoughts on the team’s progress and what’s next for the squad.

Coach Matta is pleased with the development of his team, saying:

“We’re pretty good, pretty good. We’ve got a long way to go, but every team’s like that, every coach is like that.”

He emphasizes the importance of continuous improvement, stating:

“We just want to be better today than we were yesterday.” The team’s work ethic has been impressive, with Coach Matta noting, “This group has a tremendous work ethic.”

One player who’s been making a significant impact is Finley Bizjack.

Coach Matta discusses the young player’s unique jump skip pass, saying:

“It’s kind of like a wrap-around that head. It’s hard to describe, but it looks fancy and it’s pretty effective.”

He acknowledges that while Finley’s a risk-taker, he’s also a coachable kid who’s been working hard to improve.

“He’s a very coachable kid, and I like the way he’s attacking right now on offense and defense.”

Coach Matta also talks about the team’s upcoming game against Boise State, saying:

“We’ve got to keep coaching, teaching, and doing the best we can to get our guys the best they can be to play together.”

He’s optimistic about the team’s chances, but also acknowledges the importance of staying focused and avoiding mental mistakes.

“We’re competing, and that’s a good thing. I’m never going to be completely satisfied with that, but I don’t know.”

The coach also shares a fun story about a halftime show he experienced at a Butler game, where a unicycling performer impressed him with her skills.

“She’s the top five athlete of our generation. That’s big-time. The bright light of Hinkle Fieldhouse gets to everybody here, and you’re hoping it gets to the road team coming on Saturday.”

Throughout the episode, Coach Matta provides insight into the team’s progress, his coaching philosophy, and the importance of community and teamwork.

He also discusses the challenges of balancing individual talent with team cohesion and the need to stay focused on the bigger picture.

