Thad Matta Talks Greenbrier Success, Finley Bizjack, And His Thanksgiving Prep Butler head coach Thad Matta recently joined The Fan Morning Show on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan to discuss the: Bulldogs’ successful trip to the Greenbrier Tip-Off

The development of standout player Finley Bizjack

His personal journey at Butler

His Thanksgiving turkey preparation.

✕

Reflecting on the Greenbrier Tip-Off, Matta praised his team’s performance, particularly their resilience and grit in key moments. He highlighted Jamie Kaiser’s standout contributions, including a career-high 10 rebounds and a game-changing hustle play against Virginia. Matta also commended Drayton Jones for his season-best nine rebounds, emphasizing the importance of rebounding and extra possessions in tight games.

A significant portion of the conversation focused on Finley Bizjack, one of Butler’s rising stars. Matta discussed how Bizjack’s high basketball IQ and versatility make him a critical asset, even as opposing defenses work to limit his impact. He noted Bizjack’s ability to adapt, set effective screens, and create space for himself, which has been pivotal to his success.