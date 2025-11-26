Thad Matta Talks Greenbrier Success, Finley Bizjack, And His Thanksgiving Prep

Thad Matta Talks Greenbrier Success, Finley Bizjack, And His Th...
Butler head coach Thad Matta recently joined The Fan Morning Show on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan to discuss the:
- Bulldogs’ successful trip to the Greenbrier Tip-Off
- The development of standout player Finley Bizjack
- His personal journey at Butler
- His Thanksgiving turkey preparation.
Reflecting on the Greenbrier Tip-Off, Matta praised his team’s performance, particularly their resilience and grit in key moments.
He highlighted Jamie Kaiser’s standout contributions, including a career-high 10 rebounds and a game-changing hustle play against Virginia.
Matta also commended Drayton Jones for his season-best nine rebounds, emphasizing the importance of rebounding and extra possessions in tight games.
A significant portion of the conversation focused on Finley Bizjack, one of Butler’s rising stars.
Matta discussed how Bizjack’s high basketball IQ and versatility make him a critical asset, even as opposing defenses work to limit his impact.
He noted Bizjack’s ability to adapt, set effective screens, and create space for himself, which has been pivotal to his success.
Matta also shared a personal story about his decision to transfer to Butler as a player, calling it a life-changing move.
He reflected on the family-oriented culture of the program and how it shaped his career, both as a player and now as a coach.
Adding a lighter touch to the interview, Matta revealed his Thanksgiving plans, which include using a Green Egg smoker to prepare his turkey.
Despite a busy practice schedule, he expressed excitement about balancing holiday traditions with his coaching responsibilities.
The interview offered a mix of basketball insights and personal anecdotes, showcasing Matta’s leadership, humor, and dedication to both his team and his family.
Take a listen below to the full interview with Butler Head Basketball Coach Thad Matta.