Indiana Basketball Joins AP Top 25 After Perfect 5-0 Start

Indiana basketball has made its way back into the Associated Press Top 25 poll after an impressive 5-0 start under new head coach Darian DeVries.

The Hoosiers are ranked No. 25, marking their first appearance in the poll this season and their first since November 2024.

This strong start includes a dominant 73-53 victory over Lindenwood, which helped secure their spot in the rankings.

The Big Ten is well-represented in the latest poll, with six teams making the cut, including No. 1 Purdue and No. 7 Michigan.

Indiana’s upcoming schedule features exciting ranked matchups against No. 6 Louisville and No. 19 Kentucky, providing further opportunities to solidify their position among the nation’s best.

The Hoosiers’ next challenge is a game against Kansas State, as they aim to maintain their momentum and continue their climb in the rankings.