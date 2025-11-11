Listen Live
Tucker DeVries Joins JMV To Discuss Hoosiers’ Strong Start And Current Team Chemistry

Indiana University basketball forward Tucker DeVries recently joined "The Ride With JMV" on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan to discuss the Hoosiers' start to the season.

Published on November 11, 2025

Alabama A&M v Indiana
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Following a standout performance where he scored 27 points in a victory over Marquette, DeVries offered insights into the team’s early success and future aspirations.

A major topic of conversation was the team’s remarkable cohesion, especially considering it’s a newly assembled roster.

DeVries credited the unselfish nature of his teammates, noting that their willingness to share the ball and screen for one another has made the offense dynamic and difficult to defend.

He mentioned that this chemistry began to solidify about a month before the season, surprising even the players with how quickly they connected on the court.

The interview also touched on the unique experience of playing for his father, who is the head coach.

DeVries acknowledged that while there are good and bad days, he wouldn’t trade the experience.

He described it as a special opportunity to share his collegiate career journey with his father, embracing the expectations that come with the dynamic.

Looking ahead, DeVries expressed optimism about the team’s potential.

He believes there is significant room for improvement, particularly on the defensive end.

He pointed to developing chemistry on defense as a key factor for reaching their full potential.

While he didn’t set a specific ceiling for the team, DeVries is confident that if they continue to build on their early progress, it will lead to a successful season for Indiana basketball.

Listen to the full interview below.

