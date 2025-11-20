Source: Louis Grasse / Getty

Thad Matta Talks Finley Bizjack, His Love For Westerns, And More On The Fan Morning Show

Butler basketball head coach Thad Matta recently joined The Fan Morning Show on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan to discuss the Bulldogs’ promising 3-1 start to the season, standout player Finley Bizjack, and his approach to maximizing the team’s potential.

The conversation also took a fun detour into Matta’s personal life, revealing his current TV obsession and his favorite Western movie star.

Matta shared his admiration for Finley Bizjack, highlighting the young player’s relentless energy and dedication to improving his game.

“He’s a gym rat,” Matta said, emphasizing Bizjack’s commitment to honing his skills even after practice hours.

The coach also reflected on the team’s early-season performance, noting areas for growth while praising their competitive spirit.

On a lighter note, Matta revealed his newfound love for classic Westerns, a habit he picked up as a nostalgic nod to his childhood.

“I watch Westerns every night,” he admitted, crediting his dad for introducing him to the genre.

When asked about his favorite Western star, Matta didn’t hesitate to mention John Wayne, a legend whose films he often revisits.

As the Bulldogs prepare for upcoming non-conference matchups, Matta remains focused on building the team’s identity and consistency.

With a mix of humor, insight, and passion, his interview offered fans a glimpse into the mind of a coach dedicated to both his players and the game.

Take a listen to the full interview below.