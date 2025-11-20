Listen Live
Close
Sports

Thad Matta Talks Finley Bizjack, His Love For Westerns, And Mor...

Thad Matta Talks Finley Bizjack, His Love For Westerns, And More On The Fan Morning Show

Thad Matta discusses the Bulldogs' promising 3-1 start to the season, standout player Finley Bizjack, and why he is a big fan of westerns.

Published on November 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Butler vs Boise State
Source: Louis Grasse / Getty

Thad Matta Talks Finley Bizjack, His Love For Westerns, And More On The Fan Morning Show

Butler basketball head coach Thad Matta recently joined The Fan Morning Show on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan to discuss the Bulldogs’ promising 3-1 start to the season, standout player Finley Bizjack, and his approach to maximizing the team’s potential.

The conversation also took a fun detour into Matta’s personal life, revealing his current TV obsession and his favorite Western movie star.

Matta shared his admiration for Finley Bizjack, highlighting the young player’s relentless energy and dedication to improving his game.

“He’s a gym rat,” Matta said, emphasizing Bizjack’s commitment to honing his skills even after practice hours.

The coach also reflected on the team’s early-season performance, noting areas for growth while praising their competitive spirit.

On a lighter note, Matta revealed his newfound love for classic Westerns, a habit he picked up as a nostalgic nod to his childhood.

“I watch Westerns every night,” he admitted, crediting his dad for introducing him to the genre.

When asked about his favorite Western star, Matta didn’t hesitate to mention John Wayne, a legend whose films he often revisits.

As the Bulldogs prepare for upcoming non-conference matchups, Matta remains focused on building the team’s identity and consistency.

With a mix of humor, insight, and passion, his interview offered fans a glimpse into the mind of a coach dedicated to both his players and the game.

Take a listen to the full interview below.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
3 Items
Sports

Colts Facing Notable Injury Questions

45 Items
Sports

Top 40 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Sports

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Indianapolis Colts - Atlanta Falcons
Sports

Week 12 AFC Playoff Look: Bye Week Unkind To Colts

3 Items
Sports

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

More Trending
20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Female College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Notebook: Charvarius Ward Returns

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Average Home Ticket Price For Each NFL Team From Highest To Lowest

Auburn v Arkansas
14 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close