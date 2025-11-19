Listen Live
Close
Sports

Red Panda's Triumphant Return: Iconic Halftime Performer Back i...

Red Panda’s Triumphant Return: Iconic Halftime Performer Back in Action After Injury

The iconic halftime performer, Red Panda, has made a triumphant return to the court after recovering from a severe wrist injury.

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Army v St. Thomas
Source: Steven Garcia / Getty

Red Panda’s Triumphant Return: Iconic Halftime Performer Back in Action After Injury

The iconic halftime performer, Red Panda, has made a triumphant return to the court after recovering from a severe wrist injury.

Known for her dazzling unicycle act, where she flips bowls onto her head with precision, Red Panda, whose real name is Rong Niu, had been sidelined since July 2025 following a fall during a WNBA Commissioner’s Cup performance.

The injury, caused by a damaged unicycle pedal, required surgery and months of recovery.

Fans and fellow performers rallied around her during this challenging time, sending well-wishes and support.

After months of rehabilitation, Red Panda returned to the spotlight in November 2025, performing at a Chicago Bulls game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Donning a Michael Jordan No. 45 jersey, she captivated the crowd with her signature act, proving she hadn’t missed a beat.

Her comeback symbolizes resilience and dedication, as she continues to inspire audiences with her artistry and skill.

With over 30 years of experience and countless performances, Red Panda remains a beloved figure in sports entertainment, embodying the spirit of perseverance.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
3 Items
Sports

Colts Facing Notable Injury Questions

42 Items
Sports

Top 40 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Sports

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

3 Items
Sports

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

Indianapolis Colts - Atlanta Falcons
Sports

Week 12 AFC Playoff Look: Bye Week Unkind To Colts

More Trending
30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Female College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Average Home Ticket Price For Each NFL Team From Highest To Lowest

Auburn v Arkansas
14 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close