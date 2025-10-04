Listen Live
Local

WNBA Commissioner Denies Making Comments About Clark

WNBA Commissioner Denies Making Comments About Clark Endorsements

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert claimed she did not tell a player that Caitlin Clark's million dollar sponsorship deals are a credit to the league's platform.

Published on October 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 WNBA Finals - Game One
Source: Ian Maule / Getty

LAS VEGAS — WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said there’s “a lot of inaccuracy” in the reporting about a conversation she had recently with Minnesota Lynx player and WNBPA Vice President Napheesa Collier.

During her exit interview on Tuesday, Collier said the WNBA has the “worst leadership in the world” and claimed that Commissioner Engelbert said Fever star Caitlin Clark “should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn’t make anything.”

“Obviously I did not make those comments,” Engelbert stated during a news conference prior to Game 1 of the WNBA Finals in Las Vegas on Friday. “Caitlin has been a transformational player in this league and a great representative of the game.”

Clark said in her exit interview on Thursday that she has “great respect for Phee” and that Collier “made a lot of very valid points.”

“I think what people need to understand, we need great leadership at this time across all levels,” Clark said Thursday in her first media availability since mid-July. “This is straight-up the most important moment in this league’s history.”

Several other WNBA players voiced their support for Collier and Clark on social media. WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike said in a post, “!!!! time is ticking and Phee speaks for me.”

Fever players Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham also spoke out. Hull, who’s the Fever’s alternate player rep for the WNBPA, said “I think I agree with everything Collier said.”

On Instagram, Cunningham wrote “people only know Cathy because of Caitlin… She’s the most delusional leader our league has seen. … AND IT SHOULDN’T EVER BE ABOUT OUR COMMISSIONER IN THE FIRST PLACE.”

Commissioner Engelbert added that it’s been disheartening to see so many players talk negatively about her and the state of the league.

“I’m a human too. I have a family. I have two kids who were devastated by these comments,” she said. “It’s been a tough week.”

According to Collier, Engelbert also said that the players should “thank their lucky stars” for the league’s media rights deal.

This has all unfolded as negotiations over a new CBA deal have stalled. Players are seeking increased salaries and revenue sharing. The current CBA expires Oct. 31 after the players’ union opted out of the current agreement last year.

“I highly respect the players and there’s a lot of emotion and passion going on right now because we’re in collective bargaining and the WNBA Finals,” said Engelbert.

Engelbert mentioned that she has talked with Collier through text ever since she gave her exit interview earlier this week. They plan to speak again sometime next week.

“If the players in the W don’t feel appreciated and valued by the league then we have to do better and I have to do better,” Engelbert said.

WNBA Commissioner Denies Making Comments About Clark Endorsements  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Southern Indiana v Duke
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

Missouri State v USC
4 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
6 Items
Colts Coverage

5 Things Learned: Colts Mistakes To Blame For First Loss

More Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Shane Steichen Talks Accountability For AD Mitchell

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Cornerback Xavien Howard Retires From NFL

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
25 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Notebook: Alec Pierce Returns To Practice

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson - Weigh-Ins
30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

30 Photos Of Paul-Tyson Bombshell Ring Girl, Sydney Thomas

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close