Listen Live
Close
Trackside

Caio Collet Promoted to Foyt

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Formula 3 Championship - Round 9:Spa-Francorchamps - Sprint Race
Source: Rudy Carezzevoli – Formula 1 / Getty

Tonight, on an in-studio edition of Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they recap the recent testing from Phoenix Raceway with Scott Dixon and Alexander Rossi. They later talk about Caio Collet moving up to the NTT IndyCar Series full-time next year competing for A.J. Foyt Enterprises in the #4. They later talk about the possibility of Myles Rowe competing in a third Foyt car for the 2026 Indy 500. They also talk about Santino Ferrucci’s new sponsor and look for next year with Homes for Our Troops. They later talk about the latest in silly season.

In the second segment, they are joined by in-studio guest and Burger Bash supporter, Ryan, answer fan questions about Phoenix Raceway and Conor Daly. They later answer fan questions from X.

To wrap up another edition of the show, they talk about the recent ESPN streaming conflict and the latest on Jackson Lee’s racing in Atlanta.     

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
20 Items
Sports

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins - NFL 2025
Sports

Colts Notebook: Will Sauce Gardner Play Sunday In Berlin?

32 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys
25 Items
Sports

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

More Trending
Auburn v Arkansas
14 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

Atlanta Hawks v Indiana Pacers
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Pacers Waive Mac McClung Just 9 Days After Signing Him

3 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Average Home Ticket Price For Each NFL Team From Highest To Lowest

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close