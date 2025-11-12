Caio Collet Promoted to Foyt

Source: Rudy Carezzevoli – Formula 1 / Getty

Tonight, on an in-studio edition of Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they recap the recent testing from Phoenix Raceway with Scott Dixon and Alexander Rossi. They later talk about Caio Collet moving up to the NTT IndyCar Series full-time next year competing for A.J. Foyt Enterprises in the #4. They later talk about the possibility of Myles Rowe competing in a third Foyt car for the 2026 Indy 500. They also talk about Santino Ferrucci’s new sponsor and look for next year with Homes for Our Troops. They later talk about the latest in silly season.

In the second segment, they are joined by in-studio guest and Burger Bash supporter, Ryan, answer fan questions about Phoenix Raceway and Conor Daly. They later answer fan questions from X.

To wrap up another edition of the show, they talk about the recent ESPN streaming conflict and the latest on Jackson Lee’s racing in Atlanta.