Trackside
Trackside

Marco Andretti Retires from Motorsports

Published on November 4, 2025

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200
Source: Sean Gardner / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about the retirement of Marco Andretti and they look back at his career, especially in the Indy 500. They later talk about Kyle Kirkwood getting extended at Andretti Global. They also talk about whether Colton Herta will return to race the fourth Andretti car for the 2026 Indy 500.

In the second segment, Kevin talks about Brian Barnhart moving from Arrow McLaren to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, and Olivier Boisson moving from Andretti Global to Arrow McLaren. They also talk about Kyle Larson winning the 2025 NASCAR championship, becoming the first driver to win a NASCAR championship and competing in the Indy 500 in the same year.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about the NASCAR championship weekend and the amount of fan backlash from the playoff format, especially in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Connor Zilisch losing to Jesse Love. Kevin also talks about the significance of the championship loss from Connor Zilisch as he will no longer be able to test for Cadillac in WEC. He later talks about the interest of Connor Zilisch competing in the 2027 Indy 500, and A.J. Allmendinger returning to Meyer Shank Racing in the 2026 24 Hours of Daytona.

