Listen Live
Local

Kokomo's New Baseball Team: Creek Chubs

Kokomo’s New Baseball Team: Creek Chubs

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Baseballs
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

KOKOMO, Ind. — On Friday, the newly established collegiate summer baseball team in Kokomo has been named the Kokomo Creek Chubs. This unique name is inspired by the creek chub, a hardy freshwater fish found in local waterways like Wildcat Creek, which runs near Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

The team’s color scheme of navy blue, teal, and silver is meant to symbolize the colors of water, creating a distinctive brand identity that connects to the region’s natural landscape and its deep love for baseball.

“The name Creek Chubs captures both the personality of Kokomo and the environment that surrounds us,” said Joe Thatcher, Kokomo native, former Major League pitcher, and part of the team’s ownership group. “As we embark on this new chapter of baseball in Kokomo, we sought a team name that embodies the fun and energetic spirit mirroring the decades of passion shown by local baseball fans here in this great community.”

“This fun, unique, and creative team name perfectly reflects the energy and excitement of a community united by baseball.” Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said. “The unveiling of this new team name is the first step in bringing summer baseball back to Kokomo. Our entire community really missed having action at the stadium last summer and we all look forward to the 2026 season.”

The Kokomo Creek Chubs will compete in the Prospect League and are set to play their inaugural season in the summer of 2026 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

The Creek Chubs announced the hiring of Matthew Howard as the team’s new General Manager. Howard brings deep local ties and Prospect League history, having played in the league in 2008 and previously coached the Kokomo Jackrabbits (2014–2016). Most recently, he was the successful inaugural head coach for the Indiana University-Kokomo baseball program, leading them to over 100 wins across his tenure, including a program-best 38-19 record in 2019.

To lead the team on the field, the Chubs announced Jason Taulman as the franchise’s first Head Coach. Taulman has nine seasons of college coaching experience across Indiana programs like Butler, Ball State, and Marian University, and has most recently served as the head coach at Lawrence North High School since 2023.

Kokomo’s New Baseball Team: Creek Chubs was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
40 Items
Sports

40 Photos Of Boxing Ring Girl And Jaxon Dart’s Girlfriend, Marissa Ayers

Auburn v Arkansas
14 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports

Colts Need To Make Trade Deadline Move On Defense

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers
6 Items
Sports

5 Things Learned: Steelers Pressure Causes Rare Colts Loss

20 Items
Sports

Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

More Trending
Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

Southern Indiana v Duke
50 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

Dodgers vs Bllue Jays in Toronto, Canada
11 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Longest Games In World Series History

30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

Indianapolis Colts defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 38-24 to win a NFL football game.
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Notebook: Colts Offense Rewriting History Book

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close