Kokomo’s New Baseball Team: Creek Chubs

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

KOKOMO, Ind. — On Friday, the newly established collegiate summer baseball team in Kokomo has been named the Kokomo Creek Chubs. This unique name is inspired by the creek chub, a hardy freshwater fish found in local waterways like Wildcat Creek, which runs near Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

The team’s color scheme of navy blue, teal, and silver is meant to symbolize the colors of water, creating a distinctive brand identity that connects to the region’s natural landscape and its deep love for baseball.

“The name Creek Chubs captures both the personality of Kokomo and the environment that surrounds us,” said Joe Thatcher, Kokomo native, former Major League pitcher, and part of the team’s ownership group. “As we embark on this new chapter of baseball in Kokomo, we sought a team name that embodies the fun and energetic spirit mirroring the decades of passion shown by local baseball fans here in this great community.”

“This fun, unique, and creative team name perfectly reflects the energy and excitement of a community united by baseball.” Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said. “The unveiling of this new team name is the first step in bringing summer baseball back to Kokomo. Our entire community really missed having action at the stadium last summer and we all look forward to the 2026 season.”

The Kokomo Creek Chubs will compete in the Prospect League and are set to play their inaugural season in the summer of 2026 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

The Creek Chubs announced the hiring of Matthew Howard as the team’s new General Manager. Howard brings deep local ties and Prospect League history, having played in the league in 2008 and previously coached the Kokomo Jackrabbits (2014–2016). Most recently, he was the successful inaugural head coach for the Indiana University-Kokomo baseball program, leading them to over 100 wins across his tenure, including a program-best 38-19 record in 2019.

To lead the team on the field, the Chubs announced Jason Taulman as the franchise’s first Head Coach. Taulman has nine seasons of college coaching experience across Indiana programs like Butler, Ball State, and Marian University, and has most recently served as the head coach at Lawrence North High School since 2023.

