Thad Matta Talks Halloween, Basketball, and the Evolving Role of a College GM

Butler basketball head coach Thad Matta joined The Fan Morning Show on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan to discuss a variety of topics, blending basketball insights with a touch of Halloween fun.

Matta emphasized the importance of celebrating holidays, even during the basketball season.

He humorously shared his advice to players about finding houses with the biggest candy bars while trick-or-treating, showcasing his lighthearted approach to team culture.

Reflecting on Butler’s recent exhibition game against Indiana State, Matta explained the decision to use an NBA-style format with four 12-minute quarters.

This allowed players to gain more minutes and experience, particularly benefiting freshmen and new team members.

He noted improvements in both offensive and defensive execution compared to their previous exhibition, highlighting the team’s progress.

When asked about potential changes to the men’s college game, such as adopting four quarters like the women’s game, Matta expressed uncertainty but acknowledged the excitement such changes could bring.

He also touched on the ongoing debate about introducing a shot clock in Indiana high school basketball, a topic he finds intriguing but divisive among purists.

Matta also discussed the evolving role of a college basketball general manager (GM).

He praised the addition of a GM to his staff, explaining how it alleviates the coaching staff from dealing with agents and complex negotiations.

This allows the coaches to focus on player development and game strategy, while the GM handles roster construction and external communications.

As Butler prepares for its season opener against Southern Indiana, Matta expressed optimism about his team’s progress and their ability to embrace their roles.

With his blend of humor, strategy, and leadership, Matta continues to shape a promising season for the Bulldogs.

Listen to the full interview below.