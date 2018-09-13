93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Joe Theismann talks Andrew Luck, Colts/ Washington Football Team & Notre Dame Football

Published on September 12, 2018

Former Super Bowl winning QB Joe Theismann joins JMV to talk about the play of Andrew Luck, what to expect between the Washington Football Team and Colts, and if Khalil Mack compares to Lawerence Taylor. 

 

 

