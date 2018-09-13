Joe Theismann talks Andrew Luck, Colts/ Washington Football Team & Notre Dame Football

(Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Former Super Bowl winning QB Joe Theismann joins JMV to talk about the play of Andrew Luck, what to expect between the Washington Football Team and Colts, and if Khalil Mack compares to Lawerence Taylor.
