IndyCar Alliances Made Across Indy NXT

Published on October 28, 2025

NTT INDYCAR Series Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250
Source: Perry Nelson / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about Cape Motorsports moving their alliance from Andretti Global to Ed Carpenter Racing in Indy NXT, along with HMD/Cusick/Morgan partnering with A.J. Foyt Enterprises. They later recap the Chris Griffis Memorial Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. They also talk about DropLight signing with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing as a major sponsor for 2026. They later talk about Colton Herta officially joining Hitech in F2 for next season, returning to Wayne Taylor Racing for IMSA endurance races, and his schedule allowing him to compete in the 110th Indy 500. They also talk about what the possibilities could be of Alex Palou going to Red Bull F1 to race alongside Max Verstappen.

In the second segment, Kevin is joined with Jamie Little as they prepare for the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. They later talk about her upcoming broadcast of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship finale from Phoenix Raceway and talk about the potential points change across NASCAR. They also talk about Jamie’s partial return to IndyCar coverage this past season on FOX.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Curt talks about Jake Query’s interview with Alex Palou on Query & Company on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. He also talks about how Palou has embraced the city of Indianapolis by going hitting the anvil at Colts games and going on Big Noon Kickoff at IU.

