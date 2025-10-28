Listen Live
Former NFL QB Boomer Esiason On Daniel Jones + More!

Published on October 28, 2025

NFL: OCT 26 Titans at Colts
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts have a league-best record of 7-1, and a big part of that success has been because of quarterback Daniel Jones. 

Yes, the engine of the Colts offense is clearly Jonathan Taylor, who should honestly be a frontrunner for MVP if that award wasn’t exclusively reserved for quarterbacks, but the contributions of Jones cannot be overlooked. He has played steady, clean football, making some heroic plays when needed but mostly operating within the system that head coach Shane Steichen has designed. The results speak for themselves, as the Colts have the most efficient and potent offense in the NFL, with no signs of slowing down.  

During Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Boomer Esiason, the former NFL quarterback and current host of Boomer and Gio on WFAN in New York. Boomer and JMV dove into the performance of Daniel Jones, the Colts 7-1 start, what the rest of the season could look like and more! Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

