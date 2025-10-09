Listen Live
Sports

Colts Linebacker Segun Olubi Reflects on His Journey to the NFL...

Colts Linebacker Segun Olubi Reflects on His Journey to the NFL and Beyond

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: NOV 03 Colts at Vikings
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colts Linebacker Segun Olubi Reflects on His Journey to the NFL and Beyond

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Segun Olubi recently joined Query & Company to share his inspiring journey to the NFL and reflect on the experiences that shaped him.

Speaking ahead of practice, Olubi opened up about his unconventional path, his personal growth, and the relationships that have influenced his career.

Olubi’s story is one of resilience and adaptability.

Having lived in multiple states and even London during his childhood, he described how each place offered unique lessons.

“Every step along the way added something to my game,” he explained, emphasizing how he used these experiences to grow both as a person and a player.

From learning leadership skills to refining his craft, Olubi viewed his journey as a series of opportunities to improve.

Despite his success, Olubi admitted that playing in the NFL still feels surreal.

“Every day I walk into the locker room, I look around and think, ‘Wow, I’m really here,’” he said.

He credits his hard work and perseverance for getting him to this point, but he remains grounded and grateful for the opportunity.

Here is Olubi’s pun block from this past week against the Raiders:

In addition to football, Olubi shared his interest in stock trading, a passion he developed during college.

Starting with just $10, he built a portfolio that has grown significantly over time.

For Olubi, the process of investing mirrors his approach to football—focused on growth and long-term success.

Olubi also spoke about his relationship with Cam Bynum, a fellow NFL player and high school teammate.

The two share a mutual respect and have supported each other throughout their careers.

“It’s awesome to see him and be teammates again,” Olubi said.

As the Colts prepare for their next game, Olubi’s story serves as a reminder of the dedication and determination it takes to succeed at the highest level.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports

Colts Notebook: Good Injury News Coming?

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
6 Items
Colts Coverage

5 Things Learned: Colts Dismantle Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
5 Items
Sports

Hits And Misses: Daniel Jones Helps Set Colts Record

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

More Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Knee Injury Ends Season For Colts Kicker Spencer Shrader

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Indiana v Notre Dame - Playoff First Round
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Brady Quinn Replaces Mark Sanchez for Colts vs. Raiders Broadcast After Trouble In Indy

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Hustle" - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Bringing Back Veteran Kicker Michael Badgley

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close