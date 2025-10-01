Jack Harvey Returns for 2026 Indy 500

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about James Hinchcliffe and Romain Grosjean getting to test a Haas F1 car at Mugello over the weekend. They later talk about Jack Harvey returning to drive the #24 INVST Chevrolet with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing in the 2026 Indy 500. They also talk about where Ryan Hunter-Reay could land for the 2026 Indy 500, and which open seats and drivers remain for the race. Later, they talk about Ron Ruzewski moving to Andretti Global as the new team principle. They also talk about new faces for the Mid-Ohio preseason testing: Niels Koolen at Chip Ganassi Racing, Kakunoshin Ohta at Meyer Shank Racing, and Felipe Nasr at Team Penske. Other testing news at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with Mick Schumacher at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Lochie Hughes at Andretti Global, and Enzo Fittipaldi at Arrow McLaren for Sebring testing.

In the second segment, they talk about the significance of Mick Schumacher testing for Rahal. They also talk about the Alex Palou/McLaren trial going on in London.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about a possible return to Cleveland in 2028. Kevin later answers fan questions on what some of the best street course races are to attend, unsolved mysteries with the FIA, new car renderings, and Richmond Raceway.