Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

Aliyah Boston to Rejoin NBC Sports & Peacock as Basketball Analyst

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston is set to have a busy offseason, as she finalizes a deal to return to NBC Sports as a basketball analyst, per Front Office Sports.

Fresh off an improbable WNBA playoff run, the 23-year-old will again lend her expertise to the network’s coverage of Big Ten college basketball.

This marks Boston’s second stint with the network.

She made her broadcasting debut during the 2023-24 season as a studio analyst for Peacock’s women’s college basketball coverage, where she earned positive reviews.

Boston also expanded her media experience by joining ESPN’s coverage of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

By balancing her playing career with high-profile media roles, Boston is following a dual-career path similar to other notable athletes who have successfully transitioned into broadcasting.

The WNBA’s offseason calendar provides a unique opportunity for players like her to explore and build careers in media while still active on the court.

In addition to her television work, Boston will not be stepping away from the hardwood entirely.

She has committed to participating in the second season of Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 women’s basketball league, ensuring she stays sharp.

The talented forward also recently launched a podcast, “Post Moves,” with WNBA legend Candace Parker, further solidifying her growing presence in sports media.