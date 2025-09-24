Listen Live
Indiana Fever Stumble in Game 2 Against Las Vegas Aces, Series Tied 1-1

Published on September 24, 2025

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Game Two
Source: Ian Maule / Getty

The Indiana Fever couldn’t maintain their Game 1 momentum, falling to the Las Vegas Aces 90-68 in Game 2 of the WNBA Playoffs semifinals on Tuesday night.

Despite the loss, the Fever head back to Indianapolis with the series tied 1-1 and a chance to reclaim control on their home court.

After a stunning Game 1 victory, where Kelsey Mitchell led the charge with 34 points, the Fever struggled to find their offensive rhythm in Game 2.

Mitchell was held to just 13 points on 4-of-14 shooting, as the Aces’ defense tightened up.

Odyssey Sims stepped up for Indiana, leading the team with 18 points, while Lexie Hull, playing through a back injury, added 15.

Aliyah Boston contributed 10 points but faced tough matchups in the paint.

The Fever’s resilience has been a hallmark of their playoff run, overcoming injuries to key players like Caitlin Clark and battling through adversity.

However, Las Vegas came out with urgency in Game 2, led by A’ja Wilson’s 25 points, nine rebounds, and five steals.

The Fever struggled to contain Wilson and NaLyssa Smith, who added 18 points for the Aces.

Indiana now looks to regroup as the series shifts to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 3 on Friday night.

With their home crowd behind them, the Fever will aim to rediscover the energy and execution that propelled them to their Game 1 upset.

Despite the setback, this team has shown time and again that they are not to be counted out.

Game 3 will be a critical opportunity for the Fever to take a step closer to their first WNBA Finals appearance since 2015.

