Colts' Tyler Warren Wins Second Consecutive NFL Rookie Of The..

Colts’ Tyler Warren Wins Second Consecutive NFL Rookie Of The Week Award

Published on September 18, 2025

Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Colts’ Tyler Warren Wins Second Consecutive NFL Rookie of the Week Award

Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end Tyler Warren has been named the NFL’s Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for the second consecutive week, following his standout performance in the Colts’ thrilling 29-28 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 2.

Warren, the 14th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has quickly established himself as a key player in the Colts’ offense.

Against the Broncos, he recorded four receptions for 79 yards, including a 41-yard catch that showcased his versatility and ability to exploit defensive mismatches.

Through two games, Warren has amassed 11 receptions on 16 targets for 155 yards, leading all NFL tight ends in receiving yards and yards after the catch (92).

The rookie’s impact extends beyond the passing game.

Known for his versatility, Warren has lined up across multiple positions, including fullback, and has excelled as a blocker.

His adaptability has opened up the Colts’ playbook, creating opportunities for both himself and his teammates.

Warren’s 155 receiving yards are the most by any Colts rookie through their first two games, surpassing T.Y. Hilton’s 128 yards in 2012.

He is also the first rookie tight end in NFL history to record 75 or more receiving yards in each of his first two games.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen praised Warren’s football IQ and toughness, while teammate Jonathan Taylor highlighted his ability to adapt quickly to the NFL’s demands.

“He’s creating his own path,” Taylor said, emphasizing Warren’s potential to redefine the tight end position.

As the Colts prepare for their Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Warren’s status remains uncertain due to a toe injury.

However, his early performances have already made him a standout in the 2025 rookie class.

