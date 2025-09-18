Listen Live
Sports

Clayton Kershaw Announces Retirement After 18 Legendary Seas..

Clayton Kershaw Announces Retirement After 18 Legendary Seasons

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants
Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Clayton Kershaw Announces Retirement After 18 Legendary Seasons

Clayton Kershaw, one of the most dominant pitchers of his generation, has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

The 37-year-old left-hander, who has spent his entire 18-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, will make his final regular-season start at Dodger Stadium on Friday against the San Francisco Giants.

Kershaw’s career is a testament to excellence and consistency.

A three-time Cy Young Award winner, 2014 National League MVP, and 11-time All-Star, he has been a cornerstone of the Dodgers’ success, helping the team secure World Series titles in 2020 and 2024.

His career statistics are equally remarkable, boasting a 222-96 record, a 2.54 ERA—the lowest in the live-ball era since 1920—and over 3,000 strikeouts, a milestone he reached earlier this season.

Dodgers owner Mark Walter praised Kershaw’s contributions, calling his career “truly legendary” and predicting his eventual induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Beyond his on-field achievements, Kershaw has been celebrated for his charitable work and his loyalty to the Dodgers, the only team he has ever played for.

Kershaw’s decision to retire comes after a resurgent season in which he posted a 10-2 record and a 3.53 ERA through 20 starts.

While he could have continued playing, Kershaw expressed a desire to step away on his own terms, spending more time with his family.

As Kershaw prepares to take the mound for one final time at Dodger Stadium, fans and teammates alike will celebrate not just a career filled with accolades but also the legacy of a player who epitomized greatness and loyalty in baseball.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts
6 Items
Sports

5 Things Learned: Colts Welcome Gift, Start 2-0

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

NFL: JUN 11 Indianapolis Colts OTA
Sports

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Charvarius Ward Returns To Practice

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts
Sports

Shane Steichen Explains End Of Game Decisions

More Trending
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
9 Items
Sports  |  Eddie Garrison

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions

Southern Indiana v Duke
50 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2024

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Female College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close