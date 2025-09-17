Listen Live
Sports

Indiana Fever Head Coach Stephanie White Reflects On Playoff...

Indiana Fever Head Coach Stephanie White Reflects On Playoff Victory And Prepares For Decisive Game Three

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Atlanta Dream v Indiana Fever - Game Two
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Indiana Fever Head Coach Stephanie White Reflects On Playoff Victory And Prepares For Decisive Game Three

Indiana Fever Head Coach Stephanie White joined Query & Company to discuss her team’s thrilling victory over the Atlanta Dream, which forced a winner-take-all Game Three in their playoff series.

Reflecting on the 77-60 win, White praised her players for their resilience and ability to rise to the occasion, especially with their backs against the wall.

White highlighted the adjustments her team made to counter Atlanta’s defensive strategies, emphasizing the importance of discipline and taking advantage of open opportunities.

She credited the Fever’s success to their ability to adapt and execute, noting that limiting Atlanta’s three-point shooting and free-throw attempts were key factors in the win.

The coach also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to host a playoff game, describing the electric atmosphere at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“It was incredible to see the crowd so engaged and supportive,” White said, comparing the energy to the Fever’s 2015 playoff run.

She acknowledged the reciprocal support between the Fever and the Pacers, with players from both teams often attending each other’s games and events.

Looking ahead to Thursday night’s decisive Game Three, White stressed the importance of staying focused and embracing the moment.

“This group has been through so much together, and their fight and determination have been remarkable,” she said.

White remains confident in her team’s ability to deliver under pressure and continue their quest for a championship.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts
6 Items
Sports

5 Things Learned: Colts Welcome Gift, Start 2-0

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts
Sports

Shane Steichen Explains End Of Game Decisions

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

More Trending
NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Southern Indiana v Duke
50 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2024

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Female College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Ole Miss v LSU
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The 25 Toughest College Football Stadiums To Play At

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close