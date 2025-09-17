Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Indiana Fever Head Coach Stephanie White Reflects On Playoff Victory And Prepares For Decisive Game Three

Indiana Fever Head Coach Stephanie White joined Query & Company to discuss her team’s thrilling victory over the Atlanta Dream, which forced a winner-take-all Game Three in their playoff series.

Reflecting on the 77-60 win, White praised her players for their resilience and ability to rise to the occasion, especially with their backs against the wall.

White highlighted the adjustments her team made to counter Atlanta’s defensive strategies, emphasizing the importance of discipline and taking advantage of open opportunities.

She credited the Fever’s success to their ability to adapt and execute, noting that limiting Atlanta’s three-point shooting and free-throw attempts were key factors in the win.

The coach also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to host a playoff game, describing the electric atmosphere at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“It was incredible to see the crowd so engaged and supportive,” White said, comparing the energy to the Fever’s 2015 playoff run.

She acknowledged the reciprocal support between the Fever and the Pacers, with players from both teams often attending each other’s games and events.

Looking ahead to Thursday night’s decisive Game Three, White stressed the importance of staying focused and embracing the moment.

“This group has been through so much together, and their fight and determination have been remarkable,” she said.

White remains confident in her team’s ability to deliver under pressure and continue their quest for a championship.