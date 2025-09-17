Listen Live
Butler Men’s Basketball Broadcasts Set To Return To 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Published on September 17, 2025

Butler Men’s Basketball will return to 93.5/107.5 The Fan as part of a multi-year agreement announced by Butler Athletics and Radio One.

INDIANAPOLIS (September 17, 2025) – Butler Men’s Basketball will return to 93.5/107.5 The Fan as part of a multi-year agreement announced by Butler Athletics and Radio One. Butler Athletics’ multimedia rightsholder Playfly Sports facilitated the renewed partnership.

Mark Minner and Nick Gardner will return as the broadcast pairing for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Minner will handle play-by-play duties for the 13th consecutive season alongside Gardner, who enters his 20th season as a Bulldogs’ analyst.

“We are excited for Butler Basketball to return to the airwaves in central Indiana on The Fan,” said Butler Vice President/Director of Athletics Grant Leiendecker. “Playfly has been a tremendous partner early on in our relationship and working with Radio One to deliver Butler Basketball to our loyal fans in this way is yet another example. Mark and Nick are great ambassadors for their alma mater and are among college basketball’s best at connecting the Bulldogs with our audience.”

If there are select-game scheduling conflicts with Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Pacers games on 93.5/107.5 FM, Butler Basketball games would air on another of Radio One’s stations, Fuego 92.7FM, in central Indiana. Fans can listen to Butler Basketball through several additional platforms throughout the season, highlighted by the Butler Sports App and through the All-Access page of ButlerSports.com.

“We’re thrilled to reunite with Butler Basketball and bring the Dawgs back to 93.5/107.5 The Fan,” said VP/General Manager Andrea Kahrer of Urban One Indianapolis. “Few programs capture the heart of Indianapolis the way Butler does, and delivering that energy, tradition, and community pride over our airwaves is a perfect fit. This partnership reinforces our commitment to being the home for Indy sports fans, on the court, on the air, and in the community.”

“As the Official Home of the Indy Sports Fan, we are beyond thrilled to be airing Butler Basketball,” said Jeff Rickard, program director. “The Bulldogs are an integral part of the Indy sports experience and have provided basketball fans with many of the city’s most exciting moments and storylines. It’s exciting to count the Bulldogs as teammates once again.”

Radio broadcasts will begin with the first of Butler’s two exhibition contests at Hinkle Fieldhouse Friday, Oct. 17 against Notre Dame.

Additional information on Butler Athletics including Bulldog schedules, programs, tickets and more are available at www.butlersports.com.

