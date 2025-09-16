Listen Live
Previewing A Big Weekend For IU And The Colts

Published on September 16, 2025

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 12 Indiana State at Indiana
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

There’s a big weekend in both college and professional football coming up. 

For Curt Cignetti and the 19th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, they will take on #9 Illinois in their first Big Ten showdown of the season. It will be the first real test for the Hoosiers this year and will answer a lot of questions about just how good this team is, as they look to improve upon last year’s playoff appearance.  

Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts will travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans in their first divisional matchup of the 2025 season. The Titans are 0-2, and the Colts should be favored to win, but as we are all-too-aware, divisional games against mediocre opponents have been their kryptonite in years past. With the Colts starting the season 2-0 and coming fresh off an impressive (and lucky) win over the Broncos, it would be incredibly disappointing for them to struggle against a young, rebuilding Titans team starting a rookie quarterback. 

During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Greg Rakestraw of the ISC Sports Network and the Colts Fifth Quarter Huddle, Zach Osterman of the IndyStar, and Jake Arthur from Locked On Colts about the big weekends coming up for IU and the Colts. Check out those conversations and more down below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!  

