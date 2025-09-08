Listen Live
Colts Honor Late Owner Jim Irsay with Ring of Honor Induction

The halftime ceremony featured remarks from Manning and Colts CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon.

Published on September 8, 2025

Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts honored former owner Jim Irsay during Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins, inducting him into the team’s Ring of Honor.

Irsay, who passed away in May at 65, became the 20th inductee, joining his father Robert Irsay and other Colts legends like Peyton Manning, Tony Dungy, and Marvin Harrison.

“He bound us all together,” Manning said. “His legacy roars with every one of you. There is no place Jim Irsay belongs more than right here in the Colts Ring of Honor.”

The halftime ceremony featured remarks from Manning and Colts CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon. After their 33–8 win, Irsay’s daughters—Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson—were each given a game ball.

Irsay led the Colts since 1997, overseeing two AFC Championships and the 2006 Super Bowl title. The Colts host the Denver Broncos next Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

