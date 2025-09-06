Hoosiers Dominate Kennesaw State 56-9, Move to 2-0

Icon Sportswire

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The 23rd ranked Indiana Hoosier football team scored 35 unanswered points in the second half to wallop the Kennesaw State Owls on Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington Saturday 56-9.

Indiana led 21-6 at halftime, but Kennesaw State got a 50-yard field goal from Daniel Kinney to make it 21-9 with 12:39 left in the third quarter.

The Hoosiers scored a touchdown on the next drive when quarterback Fernando Mendoza threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Sarratt. Sarratt would go on to have 9 catches for 97 yards and three touchdowns in total.

Lawrence North graduate Omar Cooper helped build the lead for Indiana when he rushed 75 yards for a score in the third quarter.

Mendoza completed 18 of 25 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns. His brother, Alberto Mendoza, came into the game late in the fourth quarter to complete three passes, one of which was for a touchdown to Charlie Becker.

By doing that, the Mendoza brothers made history. They are the first pair of brothers to throw a touchdown pass in the same game since 2015.

The Hoosiers had 593 total yards of offense while Kennesaw State gained 271 total yards. Indiana was also 5-9 on third down and they held Kennesaw State to 2-13 on third down conversions.

Indiana improves to 2-0 with the win while the Owls drop to 0-2.

The next game for the Hoosiers is on Friday September 12 vs Indiana State at 6:30 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 5:30 on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

