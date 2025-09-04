Predicting Colts 2025 Schedule

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s a Colts season that has struggled to find your normal level of anticipation and intrigue.

Nonetheless, the Colts are pegged as a fringe playoff team as we reach Year 9 for Chris Ballard and Year 3 for Shane Steichen.

Let’s predict the Colts 2025 schedule:

Week 1, vs. Dolphins, Win 27-20, Record: 1-0

-Finally. Finally. Finally. The winless drought in Week 1 games ends in a game that could very well carry some significant playoff/Wild Card weight come late December.

Week 2, vs. Broncos, Loss 19-13, Record: 1-1

-Denver’s defense ranks right up there with any in the NFL and I see that as too much for the Colts to overcome. The Colts haven’t started 2-0 since the 2009 season.

Week 3, at Titans, Win 24-13, Record: 2-1

-The Colts do benefit from seeing Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in 2025, in the first two months of the season. They get the best of Ward in this matchup to move to 2-1.

Week 4, at Rams, Loss 30-20, Record: 2-2

-Frequent flier miles will be abundant for the Colts in 2025. While Matthew Stafford had to manage a back injury during the preseason, a healthy Rams QB should still be enough to keep the Colts from adding to their rare positive month of September.

Week 5, vs. Raiders, Win 27-16, Record: 3-2

-It is on paper for the Colts to get off to a fast start. They will get a couple west coast teams in early kickoff times, and I see them returning home to get a win over Pete Carroll’s Raiders.

Week 6, vs. Cardinals, Win 31-20, Record: 4-2

-I’ve got the Colts getting off to a 4-2 start, as the schedule definitely has opportunities earlier in the season. They beat former Colts assistant Jonathan Gannon and the Cardinals in a low scoring game.

Week 7: at Chargers, Loss 27-16, Record: 4-3

-Another trip out west to face a quality quarterback ends in a Colts loss. This could have some Wild Card implications though if the Chargers and Colts both fall into that pool of competing teams unlikely to win their divisions.

Week 8, vs. Titans, Win 34-17, Record: 5-3

-The Colts and Texans have both of their meetings before Halloween this season. I see the Colts sweeping this matchup with rookie QB Cam Ward on the opposing sideline.

Week 9, at Steelers, Loss 24-20, Record: 5-4

-Success in Pittsburgh has been too and far between for the Colts in their history. I’m not prepared to say that is going to change although I have some major questions about how Aaron Rodgers will look after his season with the Jets.

Week 10, vs. Falcons, Loss 23-20, Record: 5-5

-Off to Berlin to take on the Falcons before a Week 11 bye. I’m higher on the Flacons than most, so I’ve got this as the Colts first two-game losing streak of the season.

Week 12, at Chiefs, Win 27-24, Record: 6-5

-How about a surprise win on the 2025 schedule? The Colts, coming out of a bye week, continues one of the wilder notes in the NFL—the only NFL team Patrick Mahomes has never beaten is the Colts (0-2 in the regular season).

Week 13, vs. Texans, Win 31-27, Record: 7-5

-A late season surge continues in what is quite the stretch to close out the season for the Colts. They push their record to 7-5 with consecutive wins out of the bye week.

Week 14, at Jaguars, Loss 20-13, Record: 7-6

-I can’t go with both streaks ending in 2025. The drought in Jacksonville continues, as the Colts have not won there since the 2014 season.

Week 15, at Seahawks, Loss 20-17, Record: 7-7

-It’s quite the back-to-back road trips going from northeast Florida to the pacific Northwest. I see the Colts dropping back to .500 in a matchup of two coaches who are friends off the field in Shane Steichen and Mike Macdonald.

Week 16, vs. 49ers, Win 27-26, Record: 8-7

-A rare Monday night home game leads to the Colts keeping their playoff hopes alive. After a long time away from home, the Colts get a primetime victory.

Week 17, vs. Jaguars, Win 33-17, Record: 9-7

-While the late-season is littered with some difficult on-paper matchups, this has to be one that falls in the win category if a playoff push is going to happen.

Week 18, at Texans, Loss 27-20, Record: 9-8

-In a matchup like this, the quarterback breaks the tiebreaker for me. In a must-have Week 18 game, it’s C.J. Stroud and the Texans getting it done for a third straight division title.