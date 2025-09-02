Listen Live
Sports

Rick Venturi On The State Of The Colts Franchise in 2025!

Published on September 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Green Bay Packers v Indianapolis Colts - NFL Preseason 2025
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

The start of the 2025 NFL season is just days away, and for the Indianapolis Colts, everything could be on the line this year. 

Yet another starting quarterback will be under center when the Dolphins come to town on Sunday, while the former 4th-overall pick will sit on the bench. A new defensive coordinator will be on the sideline, while a new owner will be watching as her 3rd-year head coach and 9th-year general manager try to finally get this franchise back on track after far too many years of mediocrity. If this season goes badly, major changes could be in store. 

During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, former Colts coach and current Colts radio analyst Rick Venturi joined the show to discuss the state of the franchise. He and JMV dove into: 

  • Daniel Jones as the Colts starting QB 
  • The new-look defense 
  • The Colts offensive weapons 
  • What role Anthony Richardson might play in 2025 and beyond 

Listen to all that and more with Rick Venturi down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

NFL: JUL 31 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
17 Items
Colts Coverage

Meet Colts 2025 Practice Squad

More Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Takeaways From Colts First Regular Season Depth Chart Of 2025

NFL: DEC 22 Titans at Colts
8 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Perfect 12-Team PPR Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Round-by-Round

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Female College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

2025 Saquan Barkley Youth Football Camp
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Kid-Friendly Fantasy Football Team Names

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2024

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close