Rick Venturi On The State Of The Colts Franchise in 2025!

The start of the 2025 NFL season is just days away, and for the Indianapolis Colts, everything could be on the line this year.

Yet another starting quarterback will be under center when the Dolphins come to town on Sunday, while the former 4th-overall pick will sit on the bench. A new defensive coordinator will be on the sideline, while a new owner will be watching as her 3rd-year head coach and 9th-year general manager try to finally get this franchise back on track after far too many years of mediocrity. If this season goes badly, major changes could be in store.

During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, former Colts coach and current Colts radio analyst Rick Venturi joined the show to discuss the state of the franchise. He and JMV dove into:

Daniel Jones as the Colts starting QB

The new-look defense

The Colts offensive weapons

What role Anthony Richardson might play in 2025 and beyond

