Caitlin Clark Will Have Signature Nike Sneaker in 2026
INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has been named Nike’s latest signature athlete, with a logo featuring two intertwined C’s symbolizing her connection with fans worldwide.
Clark, the highest-profile player in the WNBA, expressed pride in joining Nike’s signature roster. A navy and yellow t-shirt featuring her logo will be available in North America from September 1, with additional lines released on October 1.
Despite facing injuries in the 2025 season, Clark’s rapid rise in the WNBA has solidified her status as a game-changing athlete and ambassador for women’s basketball.
Caitlin Clark Will Have Signature Nike Sneaker in 2026 was originally published on wibc.com
-
20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League
-
The Top 50 Girl Fantasy Football Team Names
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025
-
Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025
-
Ranking The NFL's Richest Owners From Top To Bottom
-
Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
Final Colts 53-Man Roster Projection