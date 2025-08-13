Listen Live
Little League World Series 2025: Does Your State Have A Team In The Tournament?

Little League World Series 2025: Does Your State Have A Team In The Tournament?

Published on August 13, 2025

Little League World Series
Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Little League World Series 2025: Does Your State Have A Team In The Tournament?

Tournament Overview & Format

The 78th Little League Baseball World Series runs from August 13 to August 24, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, featuring 20 teams—10 from the U.S. and 10 international squads.

Teams compete in separate double-elimination brackets (U.S. and International), with the winners of each facing off in the championship game.

The two bracket semifinal losers compete in a consolation (third-place) game.

A Look At 2025 Participating Teams:

United States (10 Teams)

  • Great Lakes: Clarendon Hills Little League (Illinois)
  • Metro: Fairfield National Little League (Connecticut)
  • Mid‑Atlantic: Glenmoore Eagle LL (Pennsylvania)
  • Midwest: Sioux Falls LL (South Dakota)
  • Mountain: Summerlin South LL (Nevada)
  • New England: Braintree American LL (Massachusetts)
  • Northwest: Bonney Lake/Sumner LL (Washington)
  • Southeast: Irmo LL (South Carolina)
  • Southwest: Lamar LL (Texas)
  • West: Honolulu LL (Hawaii)

International (10 Teams)

  • Asia‑Pacific: Tung‑Yuan LL (Taipei, Chinese Taipei)
  • Australia: Brisbane North Region LL (Queensland)
  • Canada: Little Mountain LL (Vancouver, B.C.)
  • Caribbean: Aruba Center LL (Santa Cruz, Aruba)
  • Europe‑Africa: South Czech Republic LL (Brno, Czechia)
  • Japan: Joto LL (Tokyo)
  • Latin America: Cardenales LL (Barquisimeto, Venezuela)
  • Mexico: El Swing Perfecto LL (Chihuahua)
  • Panama: Vacamonte LL (Arraijan, Panama)
  • Puerto Rico: Juan A. Bibiloni LL (Yabucoa)

Game Schedule & TV Broadcasts

All times listed are Eastern Time (ET). The bulk of games air on ESPN, with key later rounds on ABC and select consolation games on ESPN2.

Opening Rounds

  • Wednesday, August 13
    • Game 1: Puerto Rico vs. Latin America – 1 p.m. (ESPN)
    • Game 2: Mountain vs. Great Lakes – 3 p.m. (ESPN)
    • Game 3: Panama vs. Australia – 5 p.m. (ESPN)
    • Game 4: Metro vs. Southwest – 7 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Thursday, August 14
    • Game 5: Japan vs. Europe‑Africa – 1 p.m. (ESPN)
    • Game 6: Southeast vs. New England – 3 p.m. (ESPN)
    • Game 7: Mexico vs. Asia‑Pacific – 5 p.m. (ESPN)
    • Game 8: Midwest vs. Mid‑Atlantic – 7 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Friday, August 15
    • Game 9: Canada vs. Game 1 Winner – 1 p.m. (ESPN)
    • Game 10: Northwest vs. Game 2 Winner – 3 p.m. (ESPN)
    • Game 11: Caribbean vs. Game 3 Winner – 5 p.m. (ESPN)
    • Game 12: West vs. Game 4 Winner – 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Elimination & Consolation Rounds

  • Saturday, August 16 – Games 13–16 begin elimination rounds (1–7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2)
  • Sunday, August 17
    • Games 17–20 begin at 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. (ESPN/ABC), followed by the MLB Little League Classic (Mariners vs. Mets) at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Bracket Finals

  • Saturday, August 23
    • International Championship – 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
    • U.S. Championship – 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Championship Sunday

  • Sunday, August 24
    • Third‑place Consolation Game – 10 a.m. (ESPN2)
    • LLWS Championship Game – 3 p.m. (ABC)

