David Malukas Signs Multi-Year Deal With AJ Foyt Racing

INDIANAPOLIS — David Malukas thought he had some stability having started the year with Arrow Mclaren Racing. An injury quashed that perception, but only temporarily for the young American driver.

Malukas has signed a new multi-year contract with AJ Foyt Racing that will begin in 2025. This will be the fourth team Malukas has been within the last two seasons.

“I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to join AJ Foyt Racing,” Malukas said. “The team has performed very well this season and I can’t wait to get to work with them and immerse myself in that environment.”

As mentioned before, Malukas was thought to be with McLaren at this point in the season. But, an off-season biking accident resulted in a broken wrist and his subsequent release from McLaren. He was without a ride for the Indianapolis 500 but soon found himself with a ride at Meyer Shank Racing after MSR parted ways with Tom Blomqvist.

Malukas has been solid with MSR since the move coming off a sixth-place result at Toronto two weeks ago.

“David will be a great addition to AJ Foyt Racing,” said Team President Larry Foyt. “He is a fierce competitor who possesses a great deal of natural talent. I think David will be a super fit with our engineers and mechanics, and he will be an important factor as we continue to ascend the IndyCar rankings.”

Foyt has not made it clear if Malukas will be joining the team in a third car or if he may be replacing either Sting Ray Robb or Santino Ferrucci, both of whom currently drive for the team.

Malukas was considered to be a highly sought-after name in the IndyCar paddock after he had a stellar season in 2023 with Dale Coyne Racing. That season he finished 17th in the points standings but in two seasons at Coyne he accrued two podium finishes, nine finishes inside the top ten.

