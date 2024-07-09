Listen Live
How Does Tyrese Haliburton Fit On Team USA?

Published on July 9, 2024

2024 USAB Men's Training Camp in Las Vegas

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Even though the NBA season is over, there is plenty of basketball to be found right now. 

The NBA Summer League is underway, the WNBA is in full swing, and soon, we’ll get to watch some of the best players this country has to offer head to Paris to compete in the Summer Olympics. One of those players is Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers, the 2-time NBA All-Star who has emerged as a franchise cornerstone for Indiana in the past two seasons. 

This will be Haliburton’s first appearance in the Summer Olympics; he joins Olympic veterans like Lebron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and others. So how does Haliburton fit on this loaded roster? 

During Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, Noah Eagle, who will be on the call for Team USA Basketball in Paris, gave some insight. 

“Ironically, he’s going to be asked to do what, to your point, he probably is most comfortable doing with this team vs when he’s with the Pacers, and I think we saw this especially in that 2nd-round matchup with the Knicks, they kind of needed him to be more aggressive and looking for his own shot. In Game 7 against New York, he comes out firing offensively and sets the tone, and everyone follows suit. I think this is different where, because you have so much talent around you, because everybody can go and get their own, he can be that facilitator, he can set up easy buckets…For him, just go out there, provide energy, length defensively, make open 3’s and just keep doing your job.” 

During their conversation, John and Noah also dove into 

  • The competition Team USA will face 
  • Zach Edey’s Summer League debut 
  • Caitlin Clark’s impact on the women’s game 
  • And more! 

Listen to the full conversation down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

