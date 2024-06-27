For Zach Edey and Kel’el Ware, The Draft Went Perfectly

We finally know where Zach Edey and Kel’el Ware will begin their NBA careers.

Edey is going to Memphis, having been drafted 9th overall by the Grizzlies. Meanwhile, Ware is heading to South Beach, with the Heat drafting the IU standout 15th-overall. For Edey, it showed just how much his stock had risen in the last several months; the 7’4” center had faced questions about the viability of his game in the pros, with some thinking he may not even be a 1st-round selection. Now, he’s a Top 10 pick.

More than just being taken in the first 20 picks, for Edey and Ware, their new homes could be a perfect fit. Both are going to organizations with specific ideas on how to use them. Ware is going to a premier organization, one with a premier head coach and a reputation for developing players, while Edey provides an interesting pairing with Ja Morant, and goes to a place that also is known for liking it’s big men and drafting with a specific plan in place.

During Thursday's edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Bob Kravitz of bobkravitz.com about the first round of the NBA Draft. Bob and John specifically got into where Zach Edey and Kel'el Ware ended up, and how they fit into those organizations.