Scott Dixon Closes In On AJ Foyt’s Win Record

Tonight on Trackside, we recap a crazy Detroit Grand Prix. Curt and Kevin recap the Grand Prix and talk about their reaction to it. They also talk about Kyle Larson’s waiver finally being granted by NASCAR, and controversy with Agustin Canapino and Theo Pourchaire. Kevin believes that racing is a financial business, and even if the track is not perfect, there is serious financial gain to be had from racing at this location. He believes that having one wreck-filled race a year is not all that bad for teams, and fans like chaos.

Later in the the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt talk about Scott Dixon. We hear about how Alex Palou’s season has not been as dominant as it had been in previous years, and now Scott Dixon is a challenger for the championship win. They talk about Scott Dixon approaching AJ Foyt’s win record, and if he can surpass it in his career.

To round out the first hour, Kevin answers some listener questions, like lack of fans at oval races, Ed Carpenter swapping cars, and more.

In the second hour of the show, Kevin and Curt talk about Flavor Flav, and his being Will Power’s hype man. Kevin recounts a story of Power at qualifying in Detroit, and how Flav made sure he was in the camera shot during an interview to promote his brand. We talk about Will Power’s comments during the race about race control and answer other listener questions. They also talk about David Malukas and what team he could come back and race for this season and next season, and Tom Blomqvist being removed from Meyer-Shank. They also talk about the conflict with Santino Ferrucci and Kyle Kirkwood.

Later in the second hour, Kevin and Curt talk about the controversy with Agustin Canapino and Theo Pourchaire, and the threats Pourchaire received for crashing with Canapino during the race. We hear about IndyCar’s stance on the issue, what Canapino had to say, and how Juncos is taking the controversy, and how hard it would be to regulate these types of threats.

Kevin ends the show paying homage to racing legend Parnelli Jones. It was announced that Jones passed during the show, and Kevin talks about his accomplishments, and we hear a statement from PJ Jones, Parnelli’s son.